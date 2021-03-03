Port Hardy council to nominate Glynn for the Order of British Columbia

Port Hardy Senior Citizens’ Society president Rosaline Glynn holds up the certificate from B.C. Premier John Horgan next to Loaves & Fishes director Peter Sinclair, vice president Kris Huddlestan, and Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas. (Submitted photo)

Hands went up in the air at Port Hardy council’s Feb. 23 meeting and it was made official to nominate Port Hardy Senior Citizens’ Society president Rosaline Glynn for the Order of British Columbia.

The recommendation to nominate Glynn originated from the District of Port Hardy’s Community Consultative Committee, which is chaired by former councillor Rick Marcotte.

“Treena would you like to speak on that, because you are involved with that committee,” Mayor Dennis Dugas asked before voting on the nomination commenced.

“Yeah, I think that just recognizing all of the work that the seniors’ society has been doing, especially during COVID and even prior to COVID, I think that she’s the first person that came to the committee’s mind,” noted Coun. Treena Smith.

Glynn’s nomination was then endorsed unanimously by council.

The Order was established by statute in 1989 to recognize people who have served with the greatest distinction and excelled in any field of endeavour benefiting the people of the Province or elsewhere.

The Order represents the highest form of recognition the Province can extend to its citizens. It is bestowed on the most outstanding British Columbians possessing the above qualifications annually.

