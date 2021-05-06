Port Hardy council to send RCMP officer a letter of congratulations

Mayor Dennis Dugas said Corp. Chris Voller ‘obviously earned it and he did a great job up here’

Port Hardy council will be sending a heartfelt congratulations to RCMP Corp. Chris Voller.

Coun. Fred Robertson noted at council’s April 27 meeting that Voller had recently earned a reconciliation award, stating that the award was specifically given to him for his policing duties right here in Port Hardy.

“I feel he is in pretty illustrious company right now in receiving that reward,” Robertson said, adding he thinks it would be a good idea for council to send a letter to “congratulate him on receiving the award… it was a well deserved award.”

Mayor Dennis Dugas agreed with Robertson, stating he also thinks the award was “well deserved” and that Voller “obviously earned it and he did a great job up here and we sure miss him, that’s for sure.”

Sending the letter of congratulations was unanimously approved by council.

