Port Hardy donates firefighter gear to help out Ukraine

The District of Port Hardy stepped up to the plate and agreed to donate fire gear to help Ukraine in times of need.

On April 3, North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring reached out to local municipalities and fire departments for any extra gear they would be able to donate after he’d recently received a phone call from his friend Ken Charko asking for assistance.

Charko is a Ukrainian who lives in Vancouver but returned to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa to help out as best he can as the city faces increased bombing from Russian forces.

“The District of Port Hardy quickly and proudly stepped up to answer the call, with a motion endorsed by mayor and council to donate any unused equipment that Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) may have in storage,” confirmed Port Hardy Fire Rescue in a Facebook post.

PHFR noted that seven members gathered at Hall 1 for an afternoon “to clean out our storage closets and organize what gear we had to donate. Overall, we came up with 17 sets of turnout gear, 17 pairs of boots, six helmets, and various gloves and other accessories. These items have now been boxed up and left Port Hardy thanks to a donation by VanKam Freightways Ltd. and are en route to a transportation facility in the lower mainland prior to shipment to Ukraine.”

PHFR added it would like to thank “the District of Port Hardy staff and mayor and council for endorsing the request, Mayor Al Siebring of North Cowichan for broadcasting the request, VanKam Freightways Ltd. for donating freight transport, and our members for donating their time to this important cause. Our thoughts continue to be with people of Ukraine during this terrible time.”

