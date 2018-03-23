Port Hardy Fire Rescue holds house fire demo at Wakas Hall

Officer Justin Reusch, who is in charge of training for the department, put the demo together.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Port Hardy Fire Rescue held a house fire demo at the Wakas Hall on the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations reserve Thursday night.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) and emergency personnel were on scene at the Wakas Hall on the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations reserve Thursday night, but it wasn’t to put out a fire.

Rather, they were there as part of an event that included a delicious dinner, three short movies about fire fighter response time, and an interactive house fire demo.

The first film showed the differences between old homes and modern homes and the time it takes for each to go up in flames (modern home roughly 3.5 minutes, old home roughly 30 minutes).

PHFR’s average response time to a fire is around seven minutes, but also depends on where they are in town at the time of their pager going off.

The second video listed reasons why you should always “close your door before you doze”, as a closed door could in fact save your life by barricading you from another part of the house that is catching fire.

The third video was a 10 minute short written and produced by PHFR, accurately showing their response to a fire call in real time.

After the three videos, it was time for the interactive house fire demonstration.

PHFR Officer Justin Reusch, who is in charge of fire fighter training for the department, put the demo together, and it was a well orchestrated look at PHFR and emergency personnel’s response and reaction on scene to a house fire.

