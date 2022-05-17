Port Hardy Fire Rescue puts out house fire, tree fire, and a cooking mishap

Port Hardy Fire Rescue continues to serve the community to the best of its abilities

Port Hardy Fire Rescue has definitely had a few busy days lately.

On Friday night (May 13) PHFR crews were called out to an alarm activation at Woodgrove Gardens, where they found a unit completely engulfed in smoke from a cooking mishap.

“Residents were evacuated, treated for smoke inhalation, and the unit was ventilated,” confirmed Fire Information Officer Adam Harding, who added the firefighters ended up getting home by about 1:00 a.m.

Then on Monday afternoon (May 16), “a passerby on Gibraltar Street phoned 911 to report smoke visibly emanating from another residence,” said Harding. “The Fire Chief, first on scene, identified a quickly growing structure fire in the lower level of the house. Crews worked to fight their way in to the basement of the structure and attack the fire over the next hour, while mutual aid crews from Port McNeill and Coal Harbour assisted with ventilation and overhaul.”

While the structure ended up being saved, it still sustained heavy smoke, fire, and water damage.

“Crews spent approximately six hours between fire attack and cleanup, finally heading home around 11:00 p.m.,” stated Harding, who added while the fire is under investigation, it did not appear suspicious.

But that’s not all. On Tuesday morning, PHFR was alerted to a tree on fire along the Quatse River.

“Crews used hand tools, power saws, and foam to dig into the stubbornly seated fire and blanket the roots with foam to prevent further spread,” noted Harding. “This last call is a good reminder that even though it’s been unseasonably wet and cold, there are still some forested areas that are dry and susceptible to fire.”

Harding added the fire department would like to thank BCEHS, Port Hardy RCMP, Port McNeill Fire Rescue, Coal Harbour Volunteer Fire Department and BC Hydro “for their assistance these last few days. Also a huge shoutout to Save-On-Foods who donated a large number of sandwiches and other snacks for our hungry crews late last night after the structure fire. Finally to our crews for all their work at each incident, and later behind the scenes, cleaning up, scrubbing hose, and washing gear so we’re prepared and ready for the next call to service.”

The house fire on Gibralter Street. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)

The house fire on Gibralter Street. (Tyson Whitney photo)

The house fire on Gibralter Street. (Tyson Whitney photo)