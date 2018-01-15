Port Hardy Fire Rescue puts out structure fire

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) responded to a report of a chimney fire on Sunday morning, just after 8:00 a.m., at a house on the Fort Rupert Reserve.

PHFR stated on their Facebook that “While en route, reports of increasing smoke and flame were received and the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Upon arrival, the duty officer found flames working their way up the exterior of the building adjacent to the chimney.”

PHFR added that “the first-in attack team launched an interior attack to extinguish the remainder of the fire in the woodbox and control any interior fire while the second attack team began working to pull back the structure around the chimney and extinguish the fire.” After extinguishing the fire, PHFR checked for extensions, and after ventilating the building, “the scene was cleared after approximately an hour, with minimal damage to the interior of the building.”

PHFR ended by issuing a warning that this type of call “is a reminder of the importance of keeping a clean and properly maintained chimney.”

Command 16, Engine 14, Engine 10, Rescue 15, Ladder 17, and approximately 20 firefighters responded to the incident.

– with files from Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook page