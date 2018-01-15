PORT HARDY FIRE RESCUE PHOTO The 2018 Port Hardy Fire Rescue team.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue puts out structure fire

Approximately 20 firefighters responded to the incident.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) responded to a report of a chimney fire on Sunday morning, just after 8:00 a.m., at a house on the Fort Rupert Reserve.

PHFR stated on their Facebook that “While en route, reports of increasing smoke and flame were received and the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Upon arrival, the duty officer found flames working their way up the exterior of the building adjacent to the chimney.”

PHFR added that “the first-in attack team launched an interior attack to extinguish the remainder of the fire in the woodbox and control any interior fire while the second attack team began working to pull back the structure around the chimney and extinguish the fire.” After extinguishing the fire, PHFR checked for extensions, and after ventilating the building, “the scene was cleared after approximately an hour, with minimal damage to the interior of the building.”

PHFR ended by issuing a warning that this type of call “is a reminder of the importance of keeping a clean and properly maintained chimney.”

Command 16, Engine 14, Engine 10, Rescue 15, Ladder 17, and approximately 20 firefighters responded to the incident.

– with files from Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook page

Previous story
Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

Just Posted

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw warns dealers and bootleggers they are not welcome

“My hope is that our community works together on this problem as one.”

Port Hardy Fire Rescue puts out structure fire

Approximately 20 firefighters responded to the incident.

Tri-Port Midget Wild shutout Clippers at home, continue red hot winning streak

Tri-Port Midget Wild forward Mackenzie Murgatroyd scores natural hat trick, leads team to victory.

North Island Community Choir welcomes new singers

The newly formed choir is set to start their sping session

Coastal makes cuts: airline reduces Port Hardy service

Pacific Coastal cancells some Port Hardy flights

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

North Island wedding fair coming to Courtenay on Sunday

Head to the Florence Filberg Centre for the first annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

Most Read