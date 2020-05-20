Port Hardy Fire Rescue crest. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)

Port Hardy Fire Rescue saves two people trapped in SUV

‘Without hesitation, firefighters immediately began extrication work’

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) saved two lives after attending a motor vehicle incident along the Coal Harbour Road.

On Monday, May 18, around 12:28 p.m., fire crews were paged to a single vehicle incident. “Nine firefighters responded to the scene to find two patients trapped within an SUV alongside the road, both in serious condition,” stated a news release on PHFR’s social media page. “Without hesitation, firefighters immediately began extrication work, rapidly cutting away parts of the vehicle to gain access to the interior.”

According to the release, it was within minutes that the first patient “was extricated and transferred to the care of BC EHS, and the second patient removed shortly thereafter. Both patients were rushed to the Port Hardy Hospital for primary treatment, before being flown to Victoria for further care.”

PHFR members remained on scene for the early afternoon while the Port Hardy RCMP documented the incident.

“We’d like to thank the public for their support and patience along the road yesterday: we recognize the many drivers and bystanders who were stuck at the scene for some time while the road was shut down, and appreciate your patience as we worked to secure the scene, assist RCMP, and re-establish traffic flow,” the release added. “However, most notably, we’d like to thank and recognize our members for their professional work yesterday, which contributed to saving the lives of the two affected individuals.”

