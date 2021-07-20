Sagel Wilson proudly holds up the very first Youth Volunteer of the Year award, which was presented by the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association. (Submitted photo)

Sagel Wilson proudly holds up the very first Youth Volunteer of the Year award, which was presented by the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association. (Submitted photo)

Port Hardy local earns first ever VIAHA youth volunteer award

Player, mentor and coach Sagel Wilson earned a new award from VIAHA

The Port Hardy Minor Hockey Association (PHMHA), along with the TriPort Minor Hockey Association, were very pleased to make a special announcement on Thursday, July 15.

“Our very own PHMHA player, mentor and coach Sagel Wilson, was selected this year for the very first Youth Volunteer of the Year Award presented by Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association,” stated a Facebook post from PHMHA. “VIAHA was so impressed with Sagel’s commitment to our hockey association, they created a new award for him and will be presenting it every year throughout the Vancouver Island Region! On behalf of PHMHA, we couldn’t be more proud to brag that Sagel represents our club and earned this well deserved regional recognition, and we are grateful for his commitment to our players over the years. Congratulations Sagel, and thank you!”

When asked to comment, Wilson said it was an incredible honour.

“I was really surprised to even be receiving an award for doing something that I really enjoy,” he said, adding that being on the ice is something that’s “always been a big part of my life. I’ve learned so many things from all my different coaches and teammates over the years and being able to go on the ice and share that with my siblings, cousins and friends is something I am happy to do. When I learned how this award came about and why I was receiving it, I was humbled that someone had nominated me.”

