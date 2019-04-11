Port Hardy man pleads guilty to break and enter, sexual assault, and uttering threats

Johnny Walkus has been sentenced to a jail term of six years and 285 days.

A Port Hardy man has been sentenced after a break and enter and sex assault that occurred in February of this year.

On Feb. 20, “at a little before 10:00 p.m., a female contacted the Port Hardy RCMP stating a male had broken into her residence and sexually assaulted her,” said Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “The victim stated she had woken up to the intoxicated male (later identified as Johnny Walkus) standing in her bedroom.”

According to the press release, Walkus attempted to sexually assault the victim, however, she was able to fight him off. Walkus then fled the residence where he was located and arrested by officers.

“Walkus has a history of similar incidents and has been charged (with) break and enter, sexual assault, and uttering threats in 2016 in Smithers,” noted Draht.

On April 9, Walkus pleaded guilty to sexual assault, break and enter to commit, and uttering threats. He has been sentenced to a jail term of six years and 285 days, as well as having to abide by multiple other conditions.

