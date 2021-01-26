Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas. (Dennis Dugas photo)

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas. (Dennis Dugas photo)

Port Hardy mayor talks two years in office, ready to move forward in 2021

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas tackles a number of different topics in an interview with the Gazette.

Despite COVID-19 still wreaking havoc, Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas is ready to move forward in 2021.

Dugas agreed to a phone interview with the North Island Gazette to discuss his two-year anniversary as mayor.

Looking back, how was 2020 overall?

It didn’t start off that great, we had an eight month logging strike, and then COVID-19 hit so that put some more pressure on us and how we do things in our community with regards to social gatherings and events. Recreation activities came to a grounding halt, we didn’t have much for Canada Day, Filomi Days, the pumpkin walk and our annual Christmas parade, so as far as community events that we all enjoy and expect every year, it all disappeared.

Overall though, everyone managed this crazy situation we found ourselves in and we did a lot of work on the arena, parks and rec have done a great job, and considering all the situations that we had to deal with, we’re in a good spot to start off 2021.

Looking forward, what does the district have planned for 2021?

One thing we’re really excited about seeing get off the ground is the North Island Seniors’ Housing Foundation’s proposal to build units up by the North Island Mall.

We’re really excited about that getting approved so the project can move forward. The District of Port Hardy has been a part of the process, we’re supplying some land for them, and we’re very supportive of that project moving ahead.

Another exciting thing for our community is the North Island Crisis Centre, along with the Mount Waddington Health Network, put forth a proposal for a Youth Foundry which will be developing over the next year or so.

Two years into your term, is there anything you wish council had done differently?

I’m really happy with what’s happened in the last two years. You always want to do things bigger and better, but a lot of the projects we do are based on grant funding.

Unfortunately we didn’t get the funding to build a brand new swimming pool, so we had to put in for a grant to update our old swimming pool, which we haven’t heard back about yet.

What are some things you’re proud of accomplishing so far in your term?

We’ve just hired a director of recreation. Tanya Kaul is going to be working here putting together events in our facilities and she’s also going to be looking at outdoor areas in our community, like our parks and whatnot.

I’m also very proud of our staff and our employees that work for the District of Port Hardy. They do their utmost to make sure the community gets the most bang for their buck, and of course our councillors for the dedication they put in by bringing their concerns to the table and doing what’s best for the municipality.

What does being a North Island politician mean to you?

For myself personally, it has a lot to do with living in this community for 50 years.

I’ve always felt that Port Hardy was a great place to live, to raise your family and to visit, and I always wanted to just be a part of the community with regards to how we can make it bigger and better for everybody, now and in the future. It’s fun and I enjoy it. And I really appreciate the fact I’ve been given the opportunity as a councillor and now as a mayor to be in that position.

Let’s talk fish farms. What do you want to see happen for the industry?

The Indigenous nations in our area and our municipality here in the north part of the Regional District of Mount Waddington, we are heavily involved with the fish farm industry and we want to make sure that it continues to be sustainable. I know there’s been a lot of discussion about the industry, but with all of the information that I’ve attained, I truly believe that fish farms can coexist with other industries in the same environment.

There was a decision made recently in the Discovery Islands to have fish farms removed from the area, but unfortunately the discussion didn’t continue and ask why they can’t coexist in the same environment. A lot of the production from those Mowi farms comes to our processing plant in Port Hardy, and if that’s gone… we’re in a scary predicament with regards to what the future holds for our community.

Any thoughts on a new industry potentially coming to town, like a mine?

Obviously that would be exciting, they’ve been doing a lot of drilling in this end of the island for the last 10 years, but it’s all based on the market. Supply and demand.

Then you’ve got the environmental issues, you’ve got the traditional territory issues, so it really takes a long time for a project like that to come together. Economic development in an area, if it’s environmentally sound, is a great thing.

Anything you want to say to the community?

We’re the best place to live in the North Island. I think our town has got a lot of services, and it’s the last stop on the highway.

When people come up here they like what we have to offer, they like the nature, and there’s lots of opportunities for employment.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
48 COVID-19 cases and one death associated with outbreak at Kamloops hospital
Next story
Opposition urges Liberal government to push back against Biden’s Buy American plan

Just Posted

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas. (Dennis Dugas photo)
Port Hardy mayor talks two years in office, ready to move forward in 2021

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas tackles a number of different topics in an interview with the Gazette.

Dex needs surgery after breaking his paw in the panic caused by an apartment fire. (Submitted)
Dog needs surgery after apartment fire injury

A fundraiser has been started to contribute towards veterinarian costs

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer

‘An employer must make the case’ using expert science, explains lawyer David Mardiros

Harvest Food Bank’s Zero Waste program. (Travis Winterwed file photo)
Zero waste program continues to drastically help the North Island

The zero waste program means that Save-On Foods no longer throws anything out.

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo
2 years after his riderless horse was found, police believe Merritt cowboy was killed

Two years after he went missing, Ben Tyner’s family makes video plea for information

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau teases stricter travel measures; Canadians flying to U.S. now need COVID test

Prime minister says measures need to not hurt imports and essential trade

The shirts sell for $45, with 30 per cent of proceeds from each sale going to Battered Women’s Support Services in Vancouver. (Madame Premier/Sarah Elder-Chamanara)
Canadian company launches ‘hysterical’ T-Shirt to combat health officials’ use of word

A partnership with Tamara Taggart will see women broadcast the word on a T-shirt or tote bag

ICBC has seen savings on crash and injury claims in the COVID-19 pandemic, with traffic on B.C. roads reduced. (Penticton Western News)
ICBC opens online calculator for rate savings starting in May

Bypassing courts expected to save 20% on average

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
16% boom predicted for B.C. real estate sales in 2021: experts

Along with sales, the average price of homes is also predicted to rise, by nearly 8 percent

The trial of Harry Richardson began Monday at the Nelson courthouse. File photo
Trial of man accused of shooting RCMP officer in West Kootenay in 2019 begins

Harry Richardson is facing five charges in a Nelson courtroom

FILE – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks at a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine CEO ‘very, very clear’ that Canada’s contracts will be honoured: Trudeau

Trudeau says he spoke to Moderna CEO on the morning of Jan. 26

Brad Windsor has been an advocate for years to get sidewalks installed along Milburn Drive in Colwood, but to no avail. He wants city council to commit to making Milburn a priority lane for sidewalk construction in the future. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Dramatic crash caught on B.C. home security camera

Angry residents say video highlights need for sidewalks in B.C. residential neighbourhood

Most Read