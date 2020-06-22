Port Hardy RCMP execute search warrant on Byng Road related to alleged drug dealing

The Port Hardy RCMP executed a search warrant on Byng Road on June 17 around 6:00 p.m. relating to an alleged drug dealing investigation.

12 police officers were on scene, and Port Hardy’s Acting Detachment Commander Chris Voller stated the RCMP’s investigation into the arrests still remains in its infancy.

“Items have been seized, evidence to support subsequent charges will likely be brought forth, but we will need to put it to the crown prosecution for an assessment prior to having the information sworn, at which time the names of several people arrested can be arrested publicly,” Voller said, adding the issue of drugs and organized crime is one of the top policing priorities across the country and remains a top priority for the Port Hardy RCMP.

“All five of our local governments that I answer to have expressed this and we are listening and we are acting. Sadly, we still have community members that prey on and exploit the vulnerable… I realize addiction is a medical issue, but predators like these push those circumstances into the realm of criminality and we need to take enforcement action against them.”

Voller noted the RCMP will continue to request the public’s assistance, “because we know people in the community know who is responsible for these crimes. We appreciate the community’s ongoing assistance, and if you are a drug dealer in this town, pay heed, because we will be moving forward with similar investigations.”

