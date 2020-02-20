Port Hardy RCMP investigating drug offences

Both vehicle occupants may face future charges related to the suspected drugs and cash.

The Port Hardy RCMP are currently investigating alleged drug trafficking.

According to a news release from the RCMP, on Feb. 17 at 12:10 a.m., members of the Port Hardy RCMP “conducted a check of a vehicle” which was parked on the shoulder of Highway 19 near Bear Cove Highway in Port Hardy. “The vehicle was occupied by a male, a 61-year-old Port Hardy resident and a female, a 41-year-old Port Alice resident.”

The release states that the police observed an “open container of liquor in the vehicle,” and after speaking with the male driver, “one of the police officers also observed drug paraphernalia on the floorboard at the male’s feet.”

After further interaction, the officers entered into they described as an “investigation under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Criminal Code.”

Upon searching the male, police located a quantity of suspected cocaine on his person. A search of the interior of the vehicle led to the discovery of more suspected cocaine, a variety of pills, a large quantity of cannabis, a loaded pistol and a significant quantity of cash, in excess of $12,000. The male was later released on a court document related to the firearm offences and the female was released unconditionally.

Police continue to investigate the drug offences and both vehicle occupants may face future charges related to the suspected drugs and cash discovered in the vehicle.

– with file from Port Hardy RCMP

