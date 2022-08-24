Port Hardy RCMP looking for man wanted on multiple warrants

Public advised not to confront or try to apprehend man

Port Hardy RCMP is looking for a man wanted on multiple warrants.

The Port Hardy RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon/ammunition contrary to order and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

Martin Dubitski has an extensive criminal record and is believed to be actively evading police, an RCMP release says. Dubitski is known to travel between Port Hardy and Campbell River, and has ties throughout Vancouver Island.

According to RCMP, Dubitski is “accused of being a part of” an incident requiring a heavy police presence on the Gwaʼsala-ʼNakwaxdaʼxw Nations just north of Port Hardy.

Dubitski is described as a First Nations male, 38 years old, around 6’ 3” and 230 lbs. He has brown eyes, brown hair and may have a goatee. Dubitski has several tattoos, including some on both sides of his neck.

“If located, call 911, the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Under no circumstances should people confront or try to apprehend Martin Dubitski. He should be considered armed and dangerous,” the release says.

If people have any information about Martin Dubitski, or where he might be, they are asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

