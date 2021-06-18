Port Hardy RCMP on the hunt for porta-pottie arsonist

The Port Hardy RCMP are requesting assistance from the public with the recent arson of the portable toilets by the visitor centre.

RELATED: Early morning fire near visitor centre

Acting Detachment Commander Corp. Martin Giguere said that while so far there is “no nexus between this fire and other ones in town,” the investigation is still ongoing.

“We have no lead at this point and are hoping someone in the community saw something suspicious around the time of the fire or that a business nearby may have video surveillance pointing to the area of the porta-potties that could offer a lead.”

The porta-potties were lit on fire early in the morning on June 13. It was around 3:55 a.m. when Port Hardy Fire Rescue received the call regarding the fire and went to extinguish it.

If anyone has knowledge of this incident or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arsonfire