DAVID BURNETT PHOTO An overturned industrial truck shut down the Port Alice Highway for hours on Wednesday, Oct. 2, before finally being opened to single lane traffic that same day.

Port Hardy RCMP says it was acid spill that shut down Port Alice Highway

“The vehicle was transporting acid from the Port Alice mill”

The Port Hardy RCMP have released new information behind the motor vehicle incident that shut down the Port Alice Highway on Oct. 2.

“At 6:55 a.m., the Port Alice RCMP received a report from a local Port Alice residence that a semi-truck hauling acid had flipped over just outside Port Alice,” noted Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “The vehicle was transporting acid from the Port Alice mill. The driver suffered minor injuries and was issued a violation ticket for driving quickly relative to road conditions.”

According to Draht, the hazardous material has since been safely removed, however, environmental monitoring is ongoing. The matter is still under investigation. The road was opened later that day without incident.

