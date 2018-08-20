NORTH ISLAND GAZETTE PHOTO A Port Hardy RCMP officer warns two people for alleged public drinking in the old Tru Value parking lot on Monday, Aug. 20.

Port Hardy RCMP’s second quarterly report

“There is a big jump from the first quarter to the second quarter”

Port Hardy RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen delivered his second quarter report to council Aug. 14, with the majority of the discussion being on the rise in numbers of people intoxicated in public.

“This year we had a 126 versus 102 for the same quarter last year,” stated Olsen, who added he doesn’t think there is that big a difference between the two statistics.

“There is a big jump from the first quarter to the second quarter,” noted Coun. Fred Robertson, pointing out the RCMP had only 49 intoxicated in public from January – March. “I’m assuming it’s a weather related thing?”

Olsen confirmed that is definitely the case for the rise in numbers between the first and second quarter this year, and then pointed out different organizations in the community (VIHA, BC Ambulance Service) have been chipping in to help the RCMP deal with the issue.

Full numbers from Port Hardy RCMP’s second quarter:

Total number of files opened – 1168;

Common Assault/trespassing – 37;

Assault w/ weapon or CBH – 26;

Aggravated assault – 0;

Criminal harassment – 0;

Utter threats against person – 5;

Aggravated sex assault – 0;

Sex assault w/ weapon or cause bodily harm – 1;

Sexual Interference – 1;

Sexual touching – 0;

Sexual exploitation – 0;

Intoxicated in public – 126;

Liquor violation tickets issued – 29;

Breach of peace – 27;

Secondary involving alcohol – 16;

Cause disturbance – 24;

Secondary involving alcohol – 22;

Mischief under $5,000 – 15;

Mischief over $5,000 – 0;

Loss enjoyment of property – 14;

Breach of probation (adult) – 13;

Breach of probation (youth) – 3;

Bail violations – 12;

Bylaw noise – 14;

False/Abandoned 911 – 47;

Break and enter business – 4;

Break and enter residence – 18;

Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 5;

Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;

Shoplifting under $5,000 – 9;

Missing persons – 23;

Missing persons, high risk – 19;

Unspecified assistance – 23;

False alarm – 18;

Mental Health Act – 62;

Suicidal – 12;

Cocaine trafficking – 0;

Cocaine possession – 0;

Cannabis possession – 2;

Cannabis trafficking – 0;

Impaired driving – 5;

Charge recommended – 0;

Charged – 1;

Unfounded/Unsubstantiated – 1;

IRP 24 Hour – 0;

IRP Three day – 1;

IRP Seven day – 0;

IRP 30 day – 0;

IRP 90 day – 2;

Violation tickets moving – 32;

Violation tickets nonmoving – 2;

Traffic notice written warnings – 3;

Motor Vehicle Incident fatal – 0;

Motor vehicle incident injury – 2;

Motor vehicle incident over $1,000 – 10;

Street checks – 20;

Prisoners held – 151;

JJP hearings – 18;

Detentions from hearings – 12.

– with files from the Port Hardy RCMP

