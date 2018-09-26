THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO A Torii Gate near Port Hardy waterfront, made possibly by WFP and Driemel.

Port Hardy Twinning Society to host nine students and four adults from sister town Numata, Japan

Driemel was “quite amazed by the similarities between our towns relying on resources.”

The town of Port Hardy will see a few new faces come October with cultural exchange students coming from Numata-cho, Japan. The delegates will visit from Oct. 23-28 and Port Hardy Twinning Society will have organized the delegates’ activities.

Leslie Driemel, the chairperson of Port Hardy twinning society, said that she has “been five times to Numata. Last time was in May for three weeks. ” She noted she will be also be a host to one delegate this year on top of helping organize the itinerary.

“Technology is amazing. People used to do pen pals, but that fades. Facebook posting and messaging keeps twinning going. I’m Facebook friends with (Numata’s) mayor.”

Delegates were coming in July to attend FILOMI Days, but the twinning society has now decided to travel in the Fall.

Driemel, who also has over 20 years of experience volunteering for the society, added that she was “quite amazed by the similarities between our towns relying on resources. Numata is a small resource community that grows rice, but mechanization means loss of jobs. Similar to forestry here.” She has visited Numata over four times during her work with the twinning society.

While delegates from Port Hardy stay in Numata they attend what is known as an “andon” or fighting lantern festival where two enormous floats violently attack each other in a dramatic display.

Port Hardy boasts a waterfront garden celebrating the twinning relationship with Numata. Driemel has worked for over 10 years to get a “torii” gate built, which is the wooden structure found next to the garden. The “torii” was made possible by Western Forest Products.

In Numata, a totem pole carved by hereditary chief Calvin Hunt from the Coppermaker Gallery (Kwakiutl First Nation) was raised.

Many other twinning activities take place throughout the year, though the trips to the sister city is often the highlight of the program. The society participates in the FILOMI Days parade every year. The twinning society helps with organizing the trip and in some cases helps with fundraising.

Port Hardy residents visiting Numata have had traditional experiences in the past. Some Port Hardy delegates have slept on tatami mats, which is made of grass and rice straw, and buckwheat pillows, eating traditional Japanese food throughout the trip. The cultural experience depends on which homestay the delegate stays at.

The organization had separated from the District of Port Hardy and established its own society in 2001. Usually, there are anywhere between 10 to 15 exchange students and adults coming to Port Hardy. Those participating in the cultural exchange lodge in what is called a homestay or a private residence. The Japanese students then learn about the North Island, local First Nations, and Canada.

The society raises awareness of the program, maintains the garden, and shares Japanese culture during public events. The twinning society also arranges the private homestays and schedule of events for delegates.

The first delegation of five arrived from Numata in 1993 for three days. The mayor of Numata, Shinoda, planted a Japanese cherry blossom tree near the garden. Mayor Huddlestan planted a BC Dogwood tree near Numata’s municipal hall. The following year Port Hardy-Numata were twinned when then-mayor Russ Hellberg and six other delegates visited the sister city, celebrating its centennial birthday.

Visiting the sister city with the cultural exchange program can cost roughly $3,000. The two communities, Port Hardy and Numato-cho, alternate sending delegations every other year.

 

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO The Twinning Society garden where two trees were planted in 1993 by Mayor Huddlestan and Mayor Hisao Shinoda to commemorate twinning of the two towns.

Previous story
Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister
Next story
$5,000 reward offered as hunt for B.C. murder suspect intensifies

Just Posted

North Island Tour De Rock rider Benjamin Leah leads team to Port Hardy

“You don’t have issues and problems when you look at these kids and how much they’re going through.”

Port Hardy Twinning Society to host nine students and four adults from sister town Numata, Japan

Driemel was “quite amazed by the similarities between our towns relying on resources.”

North Island local elections face a number of acclamations

Alert Bay, Sayward, and Zeballos have unopposed mayoral elections

Vancouver Island pharmacist suspended for giving drugs with human placenta

RCMP had samples of the seized substances tested by Health Canada

Fishin’ Corner: Stand up for your fishing rights

“Don’t give in to DFO and their quota bureaucracy that the fish belong to everyone.”

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Beluga whale in Thames eating, swimming well

Animal drew lots of attention when it surfaced in the River Thames a day ago in the Gravesend area

Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

“Injustice and human rights struggles can teach us a lot about our humanity,” - Kevin Allen, historian

VIDEO: Qualicum Beach man escapes injury after car bursts into flames

Fire crews arrived quickly to douse the blaze

Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation releases resolution agreement for September 2017 incident

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

Carbon tax breakdown: Understanding issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Most Read