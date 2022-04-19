District of Port Hardy municipal hall sign. (North Island Gazette file photo)

District of Port Hardy municipal hall sign. (North Island Gazette file photo)

Port Hardy won’t have to pay for its own policing, says RCMP letter

Port Hardy will remain under the responsibility of the province to provide policing

With Port Hardy’s 2021 population statistics coming in lower than expected, it looks like the district is off the hook for having to pay for its own policing in the near future.

Port Hardy council received a letter at its April 12 meeting from Jamie Lipp, Executive Director for Indigenous, Core Policing and Contract Management, where Lipp noted RCMP Services had previously written to council in June of 2020 to inform the district of the possibility it may soon be responsible for the provision of policing and law enforcement services, including bearing the necessary expenses of policing services within its municipal boundaries, if it exceeded 5,000 population in the 2021 Canada Census. Port Hardy had a 4,132 population when the 2020 letter had been written.

“I am writing to advise you that according to the Census population figures released on Feb. 9, 2022, the district has a population of 3,902 persons,” confirmed Lipp. “As a result, and as per the Police Act, Port Hardy will remain under the responsibility of the province to provide policing.”

When asked to comment, Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas said that it’s “good news for us, and it looks like we’ll be okay for the next five years.” He added if the district had ended up having to pay for its own policing, “it would’ve had a big impact on our taxes.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CensusRCMP

Previous story
Doctors suggest new names for low-grade prostate cancer
Next story
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

Just Posted

Mainroad photo
Mainroad is removing dangerous trees on Highway 19 north of Port McNeill

District of Port Hardy municipal hall sign. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy won’t have to pay for its own policing, says RCMP letter

Chemical analyses were performed on these archaeological short-tailed albatross specimens, as shown in this undated handout image, to explore long-term behaviour trends. The short-tailed albatross showed distinctive behaviour when it returned to feed at Vancouver Island across a period of over 4,000 years before being driven to the precipice of extinction, says a new study. THE CANADIANS PRESS/HO-Eric Guiry
Albatross came back to Vancouver Island to feed over hundreds of generations: study

Eva Pölöskey, of Accent Chocolates on Main Street in Penticton, has been as busy as the Easter bunny hand crafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?