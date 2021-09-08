North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council.

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council.

Port McNeill council approves purchase of new pumper truck

Fort Garry’s bid came in at $22,832 below budget

Port McNeill council approved the purchase of a new pumper truck from Fort Garry Fire Trucks.

At council’s Aug. 24 meeting, a report from Chief Administrative Officer Pete Nelson-Smith was included in the agenda, which noted that “as part of the 2021 budget, the town put aside $552,760 toward a new pumper truck to replace pumper #3, which has come to the end of its useful lifespan in 2022.”

Nelson-Smith’s report then stated that a Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued requesting bids and specifications for a replacement truck, either new one or a used, fitting the required specifications.

Port McNeill received five proposals in response to the RFP, which were:

Commercial Emergency Equipment Company – Commercial Chassis – $557,760;

Commercial Emergency Equipment Company – Custom Chassis – $781,760;

Fort Garry Fire Trucks – $529,928;

Hub Fire Engines – $547,645; and

Rocky Mountain Phoenix – (price does not include some specifications) $475,052.

According to the report, Fire Chief Dean Tait and the [Port McNeill Fire Rescue] officers reviewed the five proposals submitted, over a two week period.

“Using the RFP specified Proposal Evaluation Points System, the team have determined that Fort Garry has provided the best value for the Town of Port McNeill.”

Fort Garry’s bid came in at $22,832 below budget ($529,928). If approved by council, it should arrive by September of 2022.

Nelson-Smith’s report concluded by stating that the Town of Port McNeill should ward the purchase of a new 2022 Freightliner Pumper Truck to Fort Garry Fire Trucks, as per the submitted proposal.

Council unanimously approved the purchase.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Councilfirefighters

Previous story
Mountain climber survives 40-metre Vancouver Island tumble
Next story
Coroner’s inquest begins into Montreal-area care home where dozens died of COVID-19

Just Posted

An unspecified number of positive COVID-19 tests among players has led to the cancellation of the first regularly scheduled game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season. (VIJHL.com)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League cancels season opener due to COVID-19 cases

Black Press Media file
1 person dead following two-vehicle crash at Hyde Creek turnoff

The juvenile female cougar that was euthanized in Port Alice. (Denise Roberge Facebook photo)
Young cougar euthanized in Port Alice after killing small dog

Election 2021.
North Island-Powell River Candidate Q and A: COVID-19