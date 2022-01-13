Port McNeill gas station robbed at gunpoint by man in yellow rain gear

The suspect ran from the scene in the direction of the RCMP detachment

The Petro-Canada gas station in Port McNeill was robbed at gunpoint last Friday night (Jan. 7).

Port McNeill RCMP received the call of the armed robbery at 9:24 p.m. and officers were on scene within two minutes.

“The employee reported that a man, wearing yellow rain gear, a mask and goggles, entered the store brandishing a rifle,” the RCMP said in a statement to media. “The employee was ordered to turn over the cash and forced the employee to put the cash drawer into the backpack the man brought. The man took that bag and ran from the scene in the direction of the RCMP detachment.”

While one officer was at the gas station, another went to a nearby apartment complex and learned from witnesses that a man wearing yellow rain gear had run into the building.

“An officer began checking stairwells and hallways,” added the RCMP. “They found a man running down the stairs carrying two garbage bags. The man was out of breath. Located in one of the garbage bags was the rain gear, the cash drawer and other items. Within eight minutes a suspect was in custody.”

Port McNeill RCMP are continuing to work on this very serious investigation, along with their partners in Port Hardy, Forensic Identification, and Police Dog Services.

“We are asking for anyone to come forward with information about the recent theft or purchase of yellow rain gear and/or a military style rifle.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime, please contact the Port McNeill RCMP at 250-956-4441. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

