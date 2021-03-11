Port McNeill goes after funding for Emergency Operations Centre

The mobile EOC would be equipped with generators, tents, desk space and other necessities.

A report on a grant application for secondary power and a mobile Emergency Operations Centre was brought before Port McNeill council at their Feb. 23 meeting.

The report, written by Melody Wilson and Ken Burkolder, stated that the Emergency Management team is putting together an application for the UBCM Emergency Operations Centres and Training Grant. “The project we are proposing for the grant is for a mobile Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). The mobile EOC would be equipped with generators, tents, desk space and all the necessities to run an EOC on the go. We believe a mobile EOC would be best suited for dealing with any emergency when power is an issue, as well in the event of a large earthquake the bottom of the town office might not be accessible due to structure failure.”

The report noted that with the loss of the secondary wind power at the town office “it has come to our attention that during an event where power is lost, we do not have the means to run an EOC without backup power. In previous grants we have established backup power for the high school to run a reception center/group lodging facility, but at that time we did not consider the loss of the secondary power to the EOC in the town office. As we would like to keep the EOC at an arm’s length from the reception centre we need to have another in town secondary option.”

The grant application will be for approximately $19,000 and will cover the cost of the following:

1. 5’ x 10’ trailer; and

2. Generators (one large capacity and one smaller capacity); and

3.Miscellaneous supplies such as extension cords, pylons, foldable desk and small tent for briefings.

The report asked for the town’s support in the following areas:

Financial – Yearly trailer insurance, fuel to run the generators (gas and propane) and costs to retrofit the trailer including exterior signage.

Other – Accommodations for the trailer, which would be best kept in the town’s public works yard.

“This is a grant application that is already filled out and they are looking for council’s support to submit,” Mayor Gaby Wickstrom said during the meeting, before asking for a motion.

The request was unanimously approved by council to support the grant application.

City CouncilEmergency Preparedness