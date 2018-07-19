Port McNeill Kids in Motion granted swimming funds from the town

Kids in Motion were granted $300 from the town to help cover costs for using the pool this summer.

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY MATT MARTIN Matt Martin (middle) gave credit to his partner, Lani Siminoff (second from left), for the idea of starting the Kids in Motion indoor play centre in Port McNeill.

After sending in the proper donation paperwork to the Town of Port McNeill, Port McNeill Kids in Motion (KIM) was granted the funding needed for its summer campers to go swimming at the town’s outdoor pool.

“Port McNeill Kids in Motion Summer Camp will be utilizing the pool from 11-12 on six Fridays throughout the summer,” reads the donation application presented to council. “The pool supervisor has been in contact with us and has informed us that this is a time the pool is open to the public, but not as busy as public swim.”

KIM requested $294 from the town to help pay for the use of the pool as they have had less funding this year from other organizations, but ended up being granted $300 after council voted on the matter.

“We’re appreciative of the donation and will be putting it towards the summer day camp pool rental fees,” said Port McNeill Kids in Motion President Matt Martin.