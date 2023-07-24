Black Press Media file photo

Port McNeill RCMP investigating 2 separate boating incidents

‘This is the busy season for marine traffic in the North Island region’

The Port McNeill RCMP is investigating an incident involving a commercial fishing boat that crashed into the rocks near the remote community of Kyuquot, on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The collision occurred during the evening of July 13, and involved a vessel registered to one of the charter fishing resorts. Local residents provided a quick initial response to the scene, and transported three individuals to a medical facility for the treatment of minor injuries. The vessel occupants were resort personnel, along with one of their friends. RCMP West Coast Marine Services will be assisting the Port McNeill RCMP with the investigation, with involvement of Transport Canada and WorkSafeBC involvement expected.

“The Port McNeill RCMP would like to thank the local residents for the quick and timely response to this incident,” stated Corporal Spencer Mylymok. Their efforts contributed to a safe outcome to what could have been a tragic event.

Meanwhile, the Port McNeill RCMP is also investigating an incident involving a personal boat that crashed into the primary marina breakwater in Sointula, Malcolm Island.

The collision occurred during the afternoon of July 14, and involved a small vessel with one occupant that was alleged to be operating at high speeds before it collided into the rocky breakwater. The vessel sank, the male operator was rescued from the rocks by Canadian Coast Guard personnel and was medically cleared before being turned over to Port McNeill RCMP members. Investigators obtained evidence of alcohol impairment, and will be submitting information to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges. The BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team will be assisting with salvaging the vessel for further investigation.

“This is the busy season for marine traffic in the North Island region,” stated Mylymok. “The Port McNeill RCMP wish to remind people that under the Criminal Code of Canada, operating a boat while impaired carries the same penalties as operating a motor vehicle.”

The Port McNeill RCMP ask that anyone with information or video from these incidents contact the detachment at 250-956-4441.

