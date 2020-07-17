Port McNeill RCMP issue tips on how to report out-of-country travellers

Have you seen any out-of-country travellers here recently in the north Island?

The Port McNeill RCMP issued a public service announcement regarding out-of-country tourism on their social media page, stating they have had “several calls about tourism, particularly American travelers, in our community while the border is ‘closed.’”

The post continued, “When American travelers arrive in Canada, they are questioned by the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) regarding their purpose of travel. The questions are more in depth due to the Mandatory Isolation Order and current Border restrictions. There are numerous reasons American travelers may be in Canada, including work requirements, dual nationality, and traveling through to Alaska.”

According to the RCMP, all out of country arrivals are to self quarantine for fourteen days.

“We, the RCMP, conduct enforcement checks under the Quarantine Act to ensure compliance,” the post added. “In Port McNeill, we have conducted several of these checks on travelers in vehicles and on boats.”

If you are concerned about a traveler in the north Island communities, please report it to the CBSA Border Watch Line 1-888-502-9060. Ideally, provide who, when, where, and how (vehicle license plate or vessel name). The tip line is private and your identity stays protected. If CBSA has concerns, the RCMP in charge of the area will be tasked to check.

