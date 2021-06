The Port Hardy Pride Society hosted a vehicle procession that went through town on Saturday, June 26. The procession was a COVID-19 friendly way to celebrate diversity and inclusion, as the month of June is Pride month for many communities in Canada, and it is important to acknowledge LGBTQ2S+ history, the hardships they have endured, and the progress that has been made.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PridePride Week