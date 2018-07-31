Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets into a waiting SUV, part of a motorcade awaiting his arrival at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport, on Monday, July 30. Trudeau is headed to Tofino to rejoin his family. TONY SHUMUK PHOTO

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops in at Alberni Valley airport

Military Challenger jet drops Trudeau off to waiting motorcade heading west

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a brief appearance at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport late Monday afternoon (July 30), after his military Challenger jet landed at the airport.

Trudeau was whisked into a waiting motorcade and a bystander at the airport said he was heading back to Tofino, where his family has been vacationing since the weekend of July 21.

The airport was heavily guarded by security, according to a witness at the airport. Two CF-18 fighter jets that were seen were not escorting the Prime Minister’s aircraft, a spokesperson from 1 Canadian Air Division said. “The Royal Canadian Air Force had CF-18 Hornets in British Columbia, but they were there conducting routine training and their presence was unrelated to the Prime Minister,” the spokesperson said.

Weather reports from the Tofino Airport at Long Beach forecasted fog on Monday.

