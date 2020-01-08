FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile during their visit to Canada House, in London. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ‘stepping back’ as senior UK royals, will work to become financially independent, they announced Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP, file)

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

In a stunning declaration, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning “to step back” as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent.”

A statement issued by the couple Wednesday evening also said they intend to “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America.

Before marrying Harry last year, the Duchess of Sussex was the American actress known as Meghan Markle.

The Associated Press

