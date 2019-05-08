Propane blast in Tagish sparks wildfire destroys two homes (Carcross/Tagish First Nation)

Propane blast in Tagish, Yukon sparks wildfire, destroys two homes

The First Nation says no one was hurt

A propane tank explosion in a Yukon community just north of the British Columbia boundary has destroyed two homes and spread into the nearby forest.

A social media post by the Carcross Tagish First Nation says a total of two propane tanks exploded Tuesday on a property in Tagish, burning the surrounding woods.

READ MORE: Grants help communities prepare for wildfire

Wildland Fire Management says the flames grew to five hectares in size but are now under control and no other structures are threatened, although crews remain at the scene checking for hot spots.

The First Nation says two homes were lost, but no one was hurt.

The fire danger rating for the Tagish area is low, but it was reportedly quite windy when the blaze broke out.

Volunteer firefighters aided crews from Wildland Fire and the First Nation, while ATCO Electric workers disconnected the power. (CKRW)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too
Next story
Study on cancer prevention a message for governments, Canadians: researcher

Just Posted

Third annual Rugged and Wild Race takes over Rotary Trail in Port McNeill

Rotarian Trudy Lacasse stated they are really enthusiastic about phase three being finished.

Locals come out to support Autism Walk 2019

Applewood Ford gratefully donated the lunch to those who participated in the walk.

Coastal Community Credit Union barbecues for a great cause in Port Hardy

“It’s become a community event now and it’s a fun day”

North Island MLA Claire Trevena promises better road conditions in the North Island

“Ministry staff will continue to monitor the roads closely to ensure they are safe and reliable.”

LETTER: Port Alice Health Centre Changes

“What a difficult situation they have placed our ambulance personnel in!”

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

NDP defends new speed cameras coming to 35 intersections

Cameras will automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding

U.S. officials mark new $33M border post at Canada border

The facility is located at the northern end of Interstate 91 in the Vermont town of Derby Line

350 tonnes of pigeon poop on Saskatoon bridge

Crews are trying to clean the bridge of the feces of what is roughly equal to 230 cars

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

Most Read