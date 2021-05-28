Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)

Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)

Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

4 arrested Friday, bringing total to 137 since May 17

Four people were arrested at two old-growth logging protest camps on southern Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28.

RCMP said that they arrested two protesters at a camp on the Hatton Mainline Forest Service Road after they were removed from a tree structure without incident by officers trained in high-angle rescue. Two others were arrested at a blockade near Port Renfrew, one of whom was removed from a tree structure.

All four protesters were arrested for breaching a BC Supreme a BC Supreme Court injunction that prohibits blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46, which Teal-Cedar Products Ltd. owns the rights to harvest. The RCMP have arrested 137 individuals since enforcement began on Monday, May 17, including at least nine who have been arrested more than once.

Protesters are making a push to increase numbers at the Fairy Creek camp significantly this weekend, with convoys scheduled to leave both Victoria and Duncan on Saturday morning. Many protesters have said they plan to travel to Vancouver Island from the Mainland, in spite of a ban on non-essential travel. Pro-logging groups are also organizing rallies of their own near Port Renfrew and Mesachie Lake, west of Lake Cowichan.

Other rallies are planned to take place in Victoria, Cumberland and Squamish, among other locations.

READ MORE: 6 more arrests Thursday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

protest

Previous story
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Just Posted

Port Alberni police dog 'Jammer' helped catch alleged drug traffickers in Port McNeill. (RCMP supplied photo)
Port Alberni police dog ‘Jammer’ catches alleged drug traffickers in Port McNeill

During the search officers located and seized large quantity of suspected Cocaine

Marzipan the baby seal after being rescued in Coal Harbour. (Alyssa Berube photo)
Baby seal rescued from Coal Harbour by Tri-Port Wildlife Response Team

The baby seal, named Marzipan, arrived in Vancouver by 7:40 p.m. Thursday night

The sign taped to the front door of CIBC in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
CIBC in Port Hardy operating on reduced hours due to non-COVID related illness

‘We hope to resume full service next week’

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
LETTER: In defence of a prominent and well liked and needed physician

‘Dr. Armogam was my physician for as long as I can remember’

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted photo)
First barge of logging waste chips successfully loaded in new First Nations partnership

Atli Resources LP is the forestry arm of the ‘Namgis First Nation

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)
Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

4 arrested Friday, bringing total to 137 since May 17

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

Two suspects are in custody after police dogs helped track them down between Tofino and Ucluelet on May 28. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP call in the dogs to help nab suspects in gas station ATM theft in Tofino

Police say pair of individuals located hiding in the bush

The Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association is asking for the public’s help in finding the gun range’s unofficial mascot, Otis the llama. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association/ Facebook)
Missing llama has Malahat gun range on the hunt

Otis the llama, a range regular, has been missing for about two weeks

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Most Read