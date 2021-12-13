Protesting at elected officials’ homes ‘unacceptable’ — MLA

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk says that while lawful, peaceful protests are a part of a democratic society, protesting at the private homes of elected officials is a step too far.

In a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, Babchuk said that “lines were crossed when, on Saturday, around 20 people, opposed to public health orders to protect us from COVID-19, decided to protest at my home.”

“This is completely unacceptable,” the post said. “My staff, my family, my neighbours and I all have a right to a safe workplace and to be safe at home. I cannot condemn their actions strongly enough.”

This was not the first protest directed at Babchuk. Earlier this month, a group of people “forced their way into my community office, all without following COVID-19 protocols and put my staff and other people I was meeting with at risk,” she said.

Babchuk’s post said that when she is working locally, she is happy to take the time to speak to people. She has met with those who disagree about public health orders as well.

”I have heard their concerns loud and clear, and have been perfectly clear with them that I cannot and will not advocate on their behalf when the issues they are pushing put people in our communities in very real danger,” she said. “We must continue to follow the science and stand up for what’s right.”

”The RCMP were called on both occasions, and these issues will now proceed through the courts,” she said.

Babchuk will not be commenting beyond the Facebook post.

RELATED: Green Party leader to move Duncan office after protests raise safety concerns

READ ALSO: Rehabilitation program users affected by lack of Strathcona Gardens facility



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCOVID-19NewsprotestProvincial Government