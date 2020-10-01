Provincial police watchdog opens investigation after man found dead in Victoria cells

The man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sept. 28

The Independent Investigation Office (IIO) of B.C. has opened an investigation into the death of a man, found dead in his cell at a correctional facility on Sept. 30.

According to the IIO, on Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. a man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and was transported to the detachment cells.

On Sept. 29 Emergency Health Services (EHS) were called at the man’s request. EHS spoke with the man, who reportedly refused treatment. He was then transported to the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre (VIRCC) on Wilkinson Road.

The next day the man was found dead in his cell at VIRCC.

The IIO will determine what role, if any, the officer’s action or inaction may have played a role in the man’s death. The IIO investigates any incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

