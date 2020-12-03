Quatsino First Nation electing new Chief and Council

The ballot count will be broadcast over Zoom after polls close

Quatsino First Nation members are headed to the polls Friday for the second time this year. The original election for chief and the five councillors was held in September, but mail-in ballots were mistakenly returned to sender.

Electoral Officer Marcus Hadley decided with council and the the Department of Indigenous Services Canada that the best way to remedy the error was to hold an entirely new election.

Polls are open at the Quatsino gym from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 for in-person voting, with precautions taken for COVID-19 safety.

The current leaders are Chief James Nelson and Councillors Patricia (Speck) Hall, Percy Nelson Sr., James Wallas, Richard Nelson and Dawn Willie.

Chief Nelson withdrew his name for re-election, but it was not properly witnessed and so he remains a confirmed candidate. Willie was nominated to run for chief and councillor positions, but has since withdrawn her name, along with Nelson Sr. who was nominated to run for councillor, but has withdrawn his name.

Councillors Hall, Wallas and Richard Nelson are running again. Five people are running for chief, and 20 people running for the five councillor positions. The candidates were confirmed in a meeting in October.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the ballots will be counted on a Zoom-broadcast video after the polls close.

