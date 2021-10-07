Quatsino First Nation gets funding for a series on community wellness

More than $2 million in grants has been provided to 62 First Nation communities

The Quatsino First Nation is one of 17 First Nations in Vancouver Island to receive funding to complete well-being and poverty-reduction plans and projects. (Quatsino First Nation photo)

The Quatsino First Nation is one of 17 First Nation communities in Vancouver Island and the Coast that will be supported so they can complete well-being and poverty-reduction plans and projects in their communities, thanks to a grant from the First Nations Well Being Fund.

Quatsino will receive $25,000 to deliver a series of community wellness dialogues.

More than $2 million in grants has been provided to 62 First Nation communities throughout the province.

“All orders of government are finding ways of reducing poverty,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “I’m excited that through this funding, First Nations communities are able to develop projects that will improve individual well-being and benefit communities.”

The First Nations Well Being Fund is administered by the First Nations Public Service Secretariat, in partnership with the First Nations Leadership Council. It supports First Nations and Tribal Councils in their efforts to promote well-being, improve quality of life for community members on and off reserve, and reduce poverty at the community or Nation level.

“Numerous studies have shown that Indigenous peoples experience the highest levels of poverty, with a shocking 25% of Indigenous people in Canada living in poverty,” said Cheryl Casimer, political executive, First Nations Summit. “This poverty reduction initiative was created to assist B.C. First Nations to increase well-being within their communities and membership. This welcome program is a modest step toward addressing the disproportionally high rates of poverty for First Nations’ citizens in B.C. The program was very oversubscribed, which clearly shows there is a high demand for much-needed funding for these types of important community projects. We hope that the success of this initiative will lead to greater poverty reduction funding opportunities for our communities in the future.”

“As we continue the work to build and maintain strong relationships based on recognition and implementation of the inherent rights of Indigenous peoples, it’s good to know that many of the plans and projects being funded through the First Nations Well Being Fund are designed to preserve and respect Indigenous cultures and promote community well-being,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

Applications to the first intake of the fund closed May 30, 2021. All B.C. First Nations were eligible to apply to the fund, which was created with a $2.7-million grant from the Province.

“First Nations communities around the province are working to reduce poverty and promote community well-being,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “This new funding will ensure that First Nations and Tribal Councils on Vancouver Island and the Coast can develop tools to plan and initiate a variety of projects that will benefit their communities.”

