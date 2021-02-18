View of the Village of Port Alice from the Frigon Islands. (Debra Lynn photo)

Quiet year for crime in Port Alice

In total, there were 238 files opened for the entire year.

It was pretty quiet in Port Alice this year with regards to criminal activity.

The village had 30 RCMP files opened in the first quarter of the year (January-March). The second quarter (April-June) then saw an increase with 59 files opened.

The third quarter (July-September) saw another increase with 85 files opened, only for there to be a decrease in the fourth quarter (October-December) with 64 files opened.

Port Hardy RCMP's acting detachment commander Corp. Martin Giguére says the decrease in the last quarter was primarily due to the RCMP cracking down on a few social offenders.

Port Alice’s fourth quarter crime statistics

Assaults:

Common / Trespassing – 1;

Assault w/ Weapon or CBH – 0;

Aggravated – 0;

Criminal Harassment – 0;

Utter Threats Against Person – 1;

Sexual assaults:

Sexual Assault – 0;

Sex Assault w/Weapon or CBH – 0;

Sexual Interference – 0;

Aggravated sexual assault – 0;

Sexual Exploitation – 0;

Intoxicated in Public – 0;

Liquor Violation Tickets Issued – 0;

Breach of Peace – 1;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 1;

Cause Disturbance – 3;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 0;

Mischief under $5,000 – 6;

Mischief over $5,000 – 0;

Loss Enjoyment of Property – 0;

Breach of Probation (Adult) – 0;

Breach of Probation (Youth) – 0;

Bail Violations – 0;

By-Law Noise – 0;

False / Abandoned 9-1-1 – 3;

Break & Enter Business – 0;

Break & Enter Residence – 1;

Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 0;

Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;

Shoplifting Under $5,000 – 0;

Missing Persons – 1;

Missing Persons High Risk – 0;

Unspecified Assistance – 5;

False Alarm – 5;

Mental Health Act – 2;

Suicidal – 1;

Cocaine Trafficking – 0;

Cocaine Possession – 0;

Cannabis Possession – 0;

Cannabis Trafficking – 0;

Impaired driving – 0;

Charge Recommended – 0;

Charged – 0;

Unfounded / Unsubstantiated – 0;

IRP — 24 Hour – 0;

IRP — 3 Day – 0;

IRP — 7 Day – 0;

IRP — 30 Day – 0;

IRP — 90 Day – 0;

Violation Tickets (Moving) – 2;

Violation Tickets (Non-Moving) – 0;

Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Over $1,000 – 0; and

Street Checks – 1.

