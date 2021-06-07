The driver of a vehicle sustained minor injuries during a weekend crash in Union Bay. The passenger who was trapped was transported by BC EHS Air Ambulance to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on June 4. File photo

RCMP asking public for information on fatal Island crash

A 48-year old woman has died as a result of the injuries in Union Bay

A 48-year old woman has died as a result of the injuries she sustained in a collision that occurred on June 3 in Union Bay in the Comox Valley.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., witnesses called 9-1-1 to report a vehicle had driven off the road and down an embankment on the 5800-block of Island Highway South in Union Bay. Several witnesses stopped to assist the occupants and managed to lift the brown 2001 Nissan Pathfinder up and off the passenger who was trapped.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. The passenger who was trapped was transported by BC EHS Air Ambulance to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on June 4.

“The cause of this crash is still under investigation. Investigators are looking for witnesses who observed the collision, who observed the vehicle prior to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is conducting its own fact-finding investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2021-8780. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.


