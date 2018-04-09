RCMP detonate ‘suspicious’ bottle in Parksville playground

Oceanside RCMP called in an explosives unit from the Lower Mainland after a suspicious bottle was discovered near a swing at Community Park’s Ventureland playground in Parksville Sunday, April 8, 2018. — NEWS file photo

An RCMP explosives unit detonated a “suspicious” bottle in Parksville’s Community Park at approximately midnight on April 9, 2018.

The Oceanside RCMP were called to Parksville Community Park at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, April 8, to reports of a suspicious bottle. Upon attendance, officers located a plastic bottle with a taped lid that had been left abandoned near a swingset at the park’s Ventureland Playground, police said in a written release.

The bottle was filled with a brightly coloured, unknown liquid and appeared to have something floating inside, the RCMP release stated.

In an abundance of caution, the RCMP Explosives Unit (EDU) were called to attend from the Lower Mainland. The Parksville Volunteer Fire Department contributed resources to help secure the area. At around midnight, EDU officers used an explosive to detonate the bottle.

“At this point it is unknown whether the device was in fact something that was dangerous, or whether it was a hoax made to look like a homemade explosive,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman, RCMP spokesperson. “Regardless, a lot of resources and stress resulted from the actions of someone — someone the RCMP would like to identify and speak with.”

Those with any information about this incident are asked to please call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

— NEWS staff and RCMP news release