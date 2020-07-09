RCMP disarm man experiencing mental health crisis

The male pulled a knife on officers and then held it to his own throat expressing a desire to die

Campbell River RCMP used a Taser to disarm a knife-wielding man experiencing a mental health crisis.

On July 8, around 11 p.m, the Campbell River RCMP responded to a public complaint of continued yelling at Cambridge Park subdivision in Campbell River, a police press release says.

Upon arrival, police located a 24-year-old male having a mental health crisis. The male pulled a knife on officers and then held it to his own throat expressing a desire to die. While trying to de-escalate the situation, the male made a move toward officers with a knife in hand, which resulted in the deployment of a Conductive Energy System (Taser), the RCMP said.

The deployment was considered a success because it allowed officers to disarm the male without harm to themselves or the public. The male was checked by ambulance attendants before being taken to hospital for assessment.

Officer in Charge of Campbell River RCMP, Insp. Jeff Preston, said, “This is an example of mental health calls that become very dangerous, very quickly, however, through the use of appropriate techniques, police are able to bring a safe resolution to an incident.”

