RCMP in B.C. sic police dog on two prolific offenders on Vancouver Island

Jager and RCMP handler help with arrest early Saturday in south Nanaimo in central Vancouver Island

Nanaimo police released a hound who helped nab a pair of criminals in south Nanaimo on Vancouver Island early Saturday morning.

A Nanaimo RCMP constable and police dog Jager helped track down the two after police were alerted to a report of thefts from vehicles near the ferry terminal at Duke Point south of Nanaimo, according to an RCMP press release. It ended with the arrest of Kevin Patrick Lackie and Amie Jolene Kloss, who saw numerous charges brought against them. The arrest occurred at Twelfth Street in Nanaimo at 1 a.m.

A Dodge pickup truck, that police say was stolen from Ladysmith Nov. 17, was the suspect vehicle.

Jager tracked Lackie who was hiding in some bushes. During the arrest, Lackie was bitten by Jager and was later treated for a minor dog bite. Jager and his handler tracked Kloss, who was allegedly found hiding underneath a parked vehicle. Jager managed to pull Kloss from out under the vehicle and in the process, Kloss received a number of puncture wounds to her shoulder and also received medical treatment.

According to RCMP, Lackie is alleged to have been found with a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, possession of drugs and a number of breach charges. Kloss was charged with taking an automobile without consent and several breach charges.

Both appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo Nov. 27. Kloss was remanded until a Dec. 18 court appearance, while Lackie will next appear in court Dec. 4 to deal with the outstanding warrants, RCMP said.

