Surrey RCMP say race was not a factor after a pedestrain was nearly struck by a driver outside a mosque April 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Surrey RCMP say race was not a factor after a pedestrain was nearly struck by a driver outside a mosque April 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP in Surrey say incident at mosque not a racially-motivated hate crime

3 pedestrians hit with water thrown from vehicle, before 1 pedestrian nearly struck

Police in British Columbia say an episode involving a vehicle outside a mosque that had been called a “disturbing incident” directed at the Muslim community was not a racially-motivated hate crime.

A news release Saturday from the Surrey RCMP says the two suspects are teenagers who belong to the Muslim community and are co-operating with the investigation.

RCMP had received a report Wednesday night alleging someone in a moving vehicle had thrown water at three pedestrians and minutes later the automobile veered off the road and almost struck one of the people walking.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims, the B.C. Muslim Association, had said it was “gravely concerned.”

Police say next steps to resolve the matter may involve the BC Prosecution Service or a restorative justice approach outside the courts that “would allow all parties to come together and express the impacts that this incident had on them and the greater community.”

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards of the Surrey RCMP says this incident shows the importance of reporting all disturbances to the police so they can be fully investigated.

READ ALSO: Police ID suspected driver after pedestrian nearly hit in ‘disturbing’ incident outside Surrey mosque

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hate crimesSurrey

Previous story
How the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping who will be the next Conservative party leader
Next story
Indigenous women more likely to face violence if they were a child in care: report

Just Posted

The Battle of Vimy Ridge was 105 years ago. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP marks 105th anniversary of Vimy Ridge as part of federal delegation to Europe

The back cover of Yvonne Maximchuk's fiction novel 'Murder Rides A Gale Force Wind.' (Submitted photo)
Echo Bay artist-author explains how she wrote her very first fiction novel

The View Royal Surgical Centre will be acquired by Island Health. (Google Maps)
Island Health acquires private surgical centres in View Royal, Nanaimo

Tejas Collison being remotely interviewed by Illana Hester for new Islands-wide artist podcast. (Photo credit: Creative Coast or @creativecoastbc)
North Island artists are invited to participate in tech pilot