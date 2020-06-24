RCMP investigate after series of possible dog poisonings on Vancouver Island

Oceanside RCMP are investigating after reports of a series of possible dog poisoning incidents in Parksville. (File photo)

On Tuesday (June 23), police were called to a residential neighbourhood on Roscow Street and learned that a dog had become ill. The owner of the pet had discovered a hot dog, with some form of pill stuffed inside, in their yard.

Officers were also aware of a separate incident on nearby Wisteria Street approximately two weeks prior. In that case, a dog required veterinary care after eating meat left in its yard.

Due to the proximity of these incidents and similar facts, officers canvassed the area in search of other dog owners. They found that at least two other pooches had fallen ill in recent weeks. Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP said “all the dogs have thankfully since recovered.”

Officers have seized the hot dog from the most recent incident for analysis and notified the B.C. SPCA.

Police and the SPCA are now working together to identify those responsible for these incidents. Anyone with potential information is asked to call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

