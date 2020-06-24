Oceanside RCMP are investigating after reports of a series of possible dog poisoning incidents in Parksville. (File photo)

RCMP investigate after series of possible dog poisonings on Vancouver Island

Cops say hot dog with pill stuffed inside found in Parksville yard

Oceanside RCMP are investigating after reports of a series of possible dog poisoning incidents in Parksville.

On Tuesday (June 23), police were called to a residential neighbourhood on Roscow Street and learned that a dog had become ill. The owner of the pet had discovered a hot dog, with some form of pill stuffed inside, in their yard.

Officers were also aware of a separate incident on nearby Wisteria Street approximately two weeks prior. In that case, a dog required veterinary care after eating meat left in its yard.

Due to the proximity of these incidents and similar facts, officers canvassed the area in search of other dog owners. They found that at least two other pooches had fallen ill in recent weeks. Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP said “all the dogs have thankfully since recovered.”

READ MORE: After their two dogs died of meat tainted with antifreeze, B.C. family wants to warn others

Officers have seized the hot dog from the most recent incident for analysis and notified the B.C. SPCA.

Police and the SPCA are now working together to identify those responsible for these incidents. Anyone with potential information is asked to call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

animal crueltyParksvilleRCMPSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Just Posted

Lion’s Club is auctioning handmade birdhouses

The wooden creations are open for bids until July 1

LETTER: Sointula resident challenges RDMW over Bere Point Campground management

Bere Point Campground on Malcolm Island is a Regional Park run by the RDMW.

COVID-19 antibody testing underway on Cormorant Island

‘I would encourage everyone over the age of 12 to get tested, even if they did not feel sick’

Port Hardy politicians excited for new Foundry Centre

‘It’s fantastic news for our community’

Port Alice wants performance bond from next pulp mill owner

Mayor says multiple parties expressing interest in old mill site, declines specifics

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

RCMP investigate after series of possible dog poisonings on Vancouver Island

Cops say hot dog with pill stuffed inside found in Parksville yard

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Most Read