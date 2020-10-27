A picture of John taken at Children’s Hospital Vancouver last week. Photo courtesy, Alicia Sewid.

RCMP investigating after young boy run over by SUV in Campbell River parking lot

The seven-year-old has multiple injuries including a broken pelvis and was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver

A seven-year-old boy was severely injured after he was run over by an SUV in the parking lot of the Canadian Superstore in Campbell River last week.

Alicia Sewid said that she was loading groceries into her car on Oct. 21 when a white SUV, driven by an elderly man drove by and hit her son John who was standing next to her.

An ambulance arrived and they were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. John’s pelvis was broken and a tube was inserted to relieve the pressure on his lungs, Sewid said.

On Sunday, Sewid witnessed a “miracle” when the doctors removed the tube and John was able to get up. Although they were allowed to go home, the doctors told Sewid that John will require at least six to eight weeks to recover.

Sewid was also told that it would take up to a year for John to walk again.

John is still “shaken up” and “sore” from everything that happened last week but his friends from school have been sending him cards and letters which been very comforting for him, his mother said. She has been reading him each and every card and letter sent from well-wishers.

Many community members and strangers reached out to Sewid and her son after they heard about his accident on social media and a prayer chain organized by Sewid’s cousin went viral.

Another cousin, Barbie Johnston started a gofundme page for John and has raised almost $4,200 for his medical expenses.

Sewid, who is pregnant with twins, is still in shock from last week’s ordeal and is waiting to hear back from the RCMP. She had taken a picture of the licence plate of the car and has given it to the RCMP. Sewid said she is yet to hear from the police.

When contacted, the RCMP told the Mirror that the investigation is still ongoing and that they have the driver’s information and have spoken to him.

“At this point in time, based on the information we have, the RCMP is not considering charges against the man,” said Campbell River RCMP spokesperson, Const. Maury Tyre.

car accident

