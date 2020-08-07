RCMP are looking for Jenessa Shacter. Photo supplied

RCMP looking for missing teen in Comox Valley

Jenessa Shacter was last seen going for a walk in downtown Courtenay

The Comox Valley RCMP detachment is looking for a teenage girl who went missing while in the area this week.

On Aug. 6, at approximately 3:45 p.m., 13-year old Jenessa Shacter went for a walk in downtown Courtenay, but she has not been seen since.

Shacter was last seen wearing a short black shirt, black shorts and a denim jacket. She was carrying a “Hello Kitty” purse. She is approximately 5’5” tall, medium build, with blonde/brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Jenessa was visiting family here in the Comox Valley. She went [to] downtown Courtenay, said she was going on a walk and agreed to be back after 45 minutes,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer. “It is not completely unusual for Jenessa to leave and not indicate where she is going; however, she is not from the Comox Valley and is not terribly familiar with the area.”

Anyone who sees Shacter or knows where she may be should call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.


