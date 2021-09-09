(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP: Man flees scene after Parksville crash leaves person in critical condition

Air ambulance called in; police say man later taken into custody

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 8, following a single-vehicle collision in Parksville.

Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP said that at 4:05 p.m., police responded to the collision near the Wembley Road and Reid Road intersection.

The reported driver, a Parksville man, fled the scene prior to police arrival but was subsequently located and taken into police custody. He will make an appearance in court on Sept. 9 to face several charges.

A 28-year-old Parksville man was injured in the collision and was airlifted by ambulance. He remains in critical but stable condition.

READ MORE: Man dies after motorcycle crash in Nanaimo

Rose said the events leading up to the collision remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of the man fleeing from the scene are asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

collisionParksvilleRCMP

Previous story
Leaders gear up for English-language debate tonight after French joust
Next story
Man crushed by his own vehicle in Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru

Just Posted

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Denise Laforest, whose roadside CPR saved a baby’s life last week on the north Island. (Photo submitted)
Off-duty RCMP officer’s CPR saves baby’s life on the side of the highway on the north Island

A.J. Elliott Elementary School in Sointula. (SD85.bc.ca photo)
Parents nearly empty Sointula school of kids over teacher’s mask exemption

Sandra Boyd cheers on the 2019 Tour de Rock team as they ride into the Port Hardy Civic Centre. (Tyson Whitney photo)
Tour de Rock head shave fundraiser happening this Friday in Port Hardy

An unspecified number of positive COVID-19 tests among players has led to the cancellation of the first regularly scheduled game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season. (VIJHL.com)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League cancels season opener due to COVID-19 cases