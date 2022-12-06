RCMP not responsible for man’s death outside Lake Cowichan, IIO probe determines

The Independent Investigations Office has determined that the RCMP is not responsible for the death of man found in a car on Nov. 29 near Lake Cowichan. (Citizen file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office has determined that the RCMP is not responsible for the death of man on Nov. 29 near Lake Cowichan.

In a statement, the IIO explained their reasoning.

At about 2:25 p.m. on that day, police received a report that a man driving a black Toyota Tacoma was alleged to have committed an armed robbery in Chemainus.

Police attempted to stop the Tacoma twice but were unsuccessful.

The Tacoma was last seen at about 3 p.m. in Duncan.

Two civilian witnesses observed the Tacoma driving at approximately 3:30 p.m. Neither heard any unusual sounds at the time, and neither remained in the area they saw the truck.

At about 4 p.m., police located the Tacoma parked on Highway 18 near Lake Cowichan.

Officers attempted to get a response from the driver but were unsuccessful.

When police approached the truck at about 4:45 p.m., they saw that the man had suffered a self-inflicted injury and was dead.

The chief civilian director of the IIO, the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia, has reviewed the evidence, including medical information and police records, and determined that police are not responsible for the man’s death.

The IIO investigation is now concluded.

