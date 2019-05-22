RCMP searching for missing Vancouver Island teenager

16-year-old Lasheena Seward was reported missing from a group home in Port Alberni

  May. 22, 2019
  News

16-year-old Lasheena Seward was reported missing from a group home on Thursday, May 9. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni RCMP are searching for a missing teenager.

On May 9, Lasheena Seward was reported missing from her group home in Port Alberni. Seward was last seen on Sunday, May 5 at a group home and was supposed to see her sister in Nanaimo, but never showed up.

According to RCMP, the last time anyone had contact with Seward was on May 7 through Facebook, in which Seward stated she was with a friend and would be back on the 8th. Seward’s family has said she may be in the Nanaimo or Victoria area—however, there has been no confirmed contact with her to date.

Seward is a 16-year-old Indigenous female with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

She is considered at high risk as a missing person due to the duration of her absence, her age and undetermined resources for supporting herself.

Please contact the Port Alberni RCMP detachment at 250-723-2424 if you can provide information regarding Seward’s whereabouts, or help her attend the nearest police detachment to confirm her wellbeing.

