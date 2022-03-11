RCMP: Underage drinking on Port Hardy elementary school grounds on the rise

Underage drinking is on the rise in Port Hardy, says the RCMP.

Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Julie Miller issued a statement to media that officers have noticed an unsettling trend of youth smashing bottles and underage drinking on Port Hardy school grounds.

“We are concerned with the amount of vandalism, underage drinking, and the presence of young adults, who are not only actively drinking but suspected of supplying the alcohol on school grounds,” says Cst. Jamie Pearson of the Port Hardy RCMP.

According to the release, the local elementary school has become “a hub for underage drinking during weekend evenings” and as such, the Port Hardy RCMP are “actively working with the school to enact security measures to prevent further issues.”

Miller noted police will continue to patrol the area, and will issue violation tickets if warranted.

“Parents are encouraged to speak with their children, and discourage them from partaking in the parties. These actions are posing a risk to the school age children who wish to enjoy the playground, and to the staff who are responsible for cleanup.”

Port Hardy RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding the involved people, or to report an incident to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

