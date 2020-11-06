A BC Ferries vessel at the Tsawwassen terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

A BC Ferries vessel at the Tsawwassen terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support, RCMP say

RCMP officers will board BC Ferries vessels starting this weekend to help ensure passengers are complying with health and safety rules.

BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support, according to an RCMP press release.

“The RCMP will assist B.C. Ferries from an educational and support capacity doing checks of the vehicle decks to ensure that passengers are following the regulations,” the release noted, adding that there could be fines for passengers who are non-compliant.

RCMP chief Supt. Dave Attfield said in the release that Mounties are committed to public safety and security and want to support the provincial and federal governments’ response to the pandemic.

“Enforcement and education will be conducted in partnership with BC Ferries, to ensure that Transport Canada’s protocols around COVID-19 are met,” Attfield said. “We are confident that education and awareness will help boost compliance rates on B.C. Ferries around marine safety measures.”

Masks are mandatory at BC Ferries terminals and on board vessels. As well, the ferry corporation abides by a Transport Canada rule that passengers may not remain in their vehicles on lower car decks during sailings.

The release says members of the B.C. RCMP’s West Coast Marine Services will be on some ferries starting today, Nov. 6.

RELATED: No tickets for anti-maskers on BC Ferries

RELATED: ‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism
Next story
INTERACTIVE MAP/GRAPHS: Vancouver Island and Vancouver see jump in new COVID-19 cases over last week

Just Posted

Waivin' Flags bus ready and waiting to be able to drive people to Campbell River and back. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wheels on the bus ready to go ‘round and ‘round from Port Hardy to Campbell River

After a long, bussless six months, the Tri-Port area is once again connected to down Island

Members of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary participate in search and rescue training in the fall of 2019. The federal government is financing the purchase of two new vessels and equipment for two auxiliary units in the Nisga’a and Ahousaht Nations. (Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary photo)
Two B.C. Indigenous Coast Guard auxiliary units receive big financial boost

Federal government invests $525,000 for search and rescue vessels and equipment

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas receives the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port Hardy poppy campaign. Right, Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom receives the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port McNeill poppy campaign. (District of Port Hardy Facebook photo/Gaby Wickstrom Facebook photo)
A father’s service: memories of dad hit close to home on Remembrance Day

North Island mayors reflect on how the war shaped their fathers, and in turn themselves.

Kwakiutl First Nation is hosting a mini business school for up to 20 Indigenous people with the aim of increasing Indigenous led entrepreneurship. (Kimberly Kufaas photo)
Mini Indigenous business school coming to Port Hardy

Applications for the free business program are being accepted now

Following MMFN’s decision to restrict access to WFP trucks, hereditary chiefs and environmental advocacy group Sierra BC has expressed its solidarity with the Nation
Kwakwaka’wakw hereditary chiefs stand with Gold River-area First Nation in road use battle with logging company

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation restricting highway access to Western Forest Products

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

A BC Ferries vessel at the Tsawwassen terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support, RCMP say

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Dead bodies probe: Did you pick up any hitchhikers near Whiskey Creek recently?

Police say two individuals leaving grisly scene may have flagged down passing motorist for a ride

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen
INTERACTIVE MAP/GRAPHS: Vancouver Island and Vancouver see jump in new COVID-19 cases over last week

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last week in the Fraser East region

Most Read