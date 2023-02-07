A cyclist was injured in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

A cyclist was injured in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP’s actions under investigation after cyclist hurt in crash in Ladysmith

Incident happened in the early morning Feb. 7 on the Trans-Canada Highway

  • Feb. 7, 2023 2:45 p.m.
  • News

BY DUCK PATERSON

A cyclist was injured in a crash on the highway in Ladysmith early this morning and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the incident.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to a report of a motorcycle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Platt Road on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Ladysmith Fire Rescue reported that they were on scene for about an hour and said the patient had suffered serious leg injuries and was transported to hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service.

The IIO, in a news release, said RCMP “attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the bicycle collided with a curb shortly thereafter.”

Ladysmith RCMP said it would not be able to offer further details now that the IIO is involved in the investigation. The IIO investigates police incidents that result in death or serious injury and determines whether an officer’s actions or inactions were factors.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Passenger berates B.C. Ferries staff for chronic tardiness

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in apparent Nanaimo road rage incident


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmotor vehicle crashRCMP

Previous story
1 million job openings predicted in B.C. over the next decade
Next story
New disability benefit would make ‘major difference’ in many Canadians’ lives

Just Posted

Dr. Alex Nataros works at the Port Hardy Hospital, which has been in the news for years now due to closures and rotating hospital diversions. (Island Health photo)
Doctors call for Island Health executive’s resignation due to North Island struggles

From left to right, PHSS grade 12 student Brody Chambers with his silver medals, Grade 8 student Auzton Shaw with his bronze medals, and wrestling coach Tyson Whitney. (Paul Cagna photo)
Port Hardy Secondary School wrestlers get ready for Islands, talk season so far

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Dr. Alex Nataros is a resident of Port Hardy. (Supplied photo)
NATAROS: Building our common healthy future