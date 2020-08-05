The Big House in Klemtu, British Columbia. (Wikipedia photo)

Remote First Nation community goes into emergency lockdown after suspected case of COVID-19

‘more details will be shared once known’

The Kitasoo Xai’xais First Nation, who reside in Klemtu, an unincorporated community on Swindle Island in the coastal fjords of British Columbia, announced on its social media page Wednesday (Aug. 5) that they are moving into a full lockdown “as a result of an imminent threat and suspected case of COVID-19.”

RELATED: First Nation praises BC Ferries

RELATED: Two First Nations communities get grant funding

“This means everyone but essential workers need to stay home, do not visit any household outside of your own and only go out if absolutely necessary to pick up groceries or other essential needs.”

The post added that “more details will be shared once known.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion
Next story
B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Just Posted

Port Hardy’s Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store is back in business

The volunteer-run store reopened last week

Remote First Nation community goes into emergency lockdown after suspected case of COVID-19

‘more details will be shared once known’

Nanwakolas Council makes donation to North Island College to support First Nation students

The money was raised at the 2019 Nanwakolas golf tournament.

LETTER: Texas man deserved to be charged for ‘rescuing’ baby seal

‘I am hopeful that there is still time to lay charges! In this instance I totally think it’s warranted’

Poetry contest started for Vancouver Island poets

“We’re such a unique group,” says founder on why she wanted to start the collective

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Most Read