The Fernie Memorial Arena remained locked down while the investigation continued, January 2018. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

It’s been 10 months since the ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena cost three workers their lives, with little news as to what actually happened that day.

Three workers, 59-year-old Wayne Hornquist, 52-year-old Lloyd Smith and 46-year-old Jason Podloski were killed after being exposed to ammonia on October 17, 2017.

READ MORE: Three deaths confirmed at Fernie Memorial Arena

READ MORE: Hundreds attend community memorial for ammonia leak victims

Technical Safety BC, formerly the BC Safety Authority, is set to host a news conference in Vancouver on Wednesday to release its report into the incident, including key findings on contributing factors and recommendations to prevent similar incidents.

The Free Press team will have a reporter going live on Facebook to broadcast the news conference at 11 a.m. MDT, 10 a.m. PT.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman dies at music festival in B.C.
Next story
BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

Just Posted

First Nation files judicial review of provincial salmon farm tenure extensions

Dzawada’enuxw First Nation challenges month-to-month fish farm arrangement

Coal Harbour launches innovated wastewater treatment facility

Facility makes future growth for Coal Harbour and Quatsino possible

VIDEO: Port Hardy’s FILOMI Days 2018 festival highlights

Filomi Days returned to Port Hardy July 20-23 weekend.

Inside the music: step behind the curtain at the venerable Vancouver Island Music Festival

Big Read: VIMF in the Comox Valley exemplifies the spirit of an Island summer music festival

Frost backs Town of Port McNeill’s temporary legal cannabis sales ban

“I spoke with all the councillors and was kept up to date with what was going on.”

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene in the 20000-block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

Woman dies at music festival in B.C.

23-year-old Prince Rupert woman believed to have drowned on Texada Island July 21

Rabies vaccine snub worries B.C. mom

Surrey mother wonders why mayor got rabies shots for raccoon bite in 2009 but she’s being denied

B.C. Lions acquire defensive lineman Shawn Lemon from Toronto Argonauts

Lemon is a nine-year CFL veteran

Most Read